Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Nola Foust

Candler - Nola Norton Foust of Candler, North Carolina, entered Heaven's gates on March 15, 2019, at Solace Hospice Center in Asheville. She was born to the late Ovid and Sophia Norton December 31, 1943, in Marshall, NC.

Nola will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Earl, and their children, Christopher (Sherry) and Melody (Michael). She will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Sydney, Benjamin, Jackson, Aleah, and Shiloh; her siblings, Blanche Gaddy (Harry), Lela Fox (Wade), Paul (Ann), Ed (Judy); and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Roland and Elise Hudgens (Furman).

Nola was a dedicated wife, devoted mother and loving grandmother! Nola was immensely proud of her family, leaving behind nothing but beautiful memories. She was a member of Pole Creek Baptist Church. Heaven opened the gates for this wonderful woman. She is in our hearts forever.

Please join us to celebrate her life on Sunday, March 17, at 4:00 p.m. in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Thurman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pole Creek Baptist Church, 96 Snow Hill Church Rd., Candler, NC 28715.

The online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
