Norene Conley
Norene Conley passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Live streaming of the service will be available via the website at rayfuneralcremation.com
.