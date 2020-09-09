1/1
Norene Conley
Norene Conley

Norene Conley passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Live streaming of the service will be available via the website at rayfuneralcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
10:00 AM
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville
SEP
11
Burial
01:00 PM
WC State Veterans Cemetery
