West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Norma Jean Ownbey Anderson


1943 - 2020
Norma Jean Ownbey Anderson Obituary
Norma Jean Ownbey Anderson

Barnardsville - Norma Jean Ownbey Anderson, age 76, of Barnardsville, died Monday, January 27, 2020.

Norma was born May 21, 1943 in Buncombe County to the late Johnny and Lottie Ownbey. She worked for American Enka for 10 years and was a member of Calvary Worship Center.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Russell, Ronnie and Johnny Ownbey, and Janice Payne; and son, Jonathan R. "Roho" Anderson.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Gerald Anderson; son, Daniel G. Anderson; sister, Terry King; brother, Larry Ownbey; and special friend, Tammy Hensley.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Rusty Smart and Ronald Dodson will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

At other times, the family will be at her residence.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Anderson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
