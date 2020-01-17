Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Arrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Lee Hensley Arrington


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Lee Hensley Arrington Obituary
Norma Lee Hensley Arrington

Candler - Norma Lee Hensley Arrington, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Madison County she resided in Buncombe County most of her life, she was a daughter of the late James William Hensley and Daisy Lee Redmon Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Fred Henry Arrington, who passed away on November 15, 2016; sister, Ruthe Lynton; and brothers: Lon Hensley, and Donald Hensley.

She graduated from Candler High School and attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church until she and her husband moved to Charlotte in 1962, and was a member of Beech Avenue Baptist Church of Gastonia since 1967. She and her husband returned to Buncombe County in 1977.

Surviving are her brother, Ronald Hensley and wife Betty of Candler; sisters-in-law: Brenda Hensley of Bailington, TN, and Virginia Odett of Swannanoa; special nephew and caretaker, Bill Hensley; and by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Monday, January 20, 2020, at Piney Mountain Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Terry Sprouse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Piney Mountain Methodist Church, 14 Piney Mountain Church Rd, Candler, NC 28715.

To sign Mrs. Arrington's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -