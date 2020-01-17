|
Norma Lee Hensley Arrington
Candler - Norma Lee Hensley Arrington, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Madison County she resided in Buncombe County most of her life, she was a daughter of the late James William Hensley and Daisy Lee Redmon Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Fred Henry Arrington, who passed away on November 15, 2016; sister, Ruthe Lynton; and brothers: Lon Hensley, and Donald Hensley.
She graduated from Candler High School and attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church until she and her husband moved to Charlotte in 1962, and was a member of Beech Avenue Baptist Church of Gastonia since 1967. She and her husband returned to Buncombe County in 1977.
Surviving are her brother, Ronald Hensley and wife Betty of Candler; sisters-in-law: Brenda Hensley of Bailington, TN, and Virginia Odett of Swannanoa; special nephew and caretaker, Bill Hensley; and by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Monday, January 20, 2020, at Piney Mountain Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Terry Sprouse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Piney Mountain Methodist Church, 14 Piney Mountain Church Rd, Candler, NC 28715.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020