Norma Newman
Asheville - Mrs. Norma Jean Newman, 92, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Homer, Alaska following a lengthy illness. Born on June 20, 1927 in Massillon, Ohio, Norma was the daughter of Lewis Paul Fisher and Clara Hauenstein Fisher. She was married to Wilbur "Webb" Harold Newman on January 12, 1952 in Alliance, Ohio. Mr. Newman preceded her in death on April 17, 2007 after more than 55 years of marriage.
Norma lived in Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina and worked as a manager for Rite Aide Pharmacy in Asheville before retiring. She was a member of the Avery's Creek Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, and dancing. She entered Jitterbug dance contests in her 20's and 30's and danced in her community variety shows in her 60's and 70's. After Webb's death in 2007, Norma enjoyed traveling with friends to notable places such as New York, NY, Las Vegas, NV and several other major cities. She was full of energy and had a zest for life. She moved to assisted living in Kenai, Alaska five years ago where she enjoyed spending time with her daughter Lee and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norma is survived by three daughters; Diane "Lee" Salisbury Hartman and husband David of Soldotna, AK, Henrietta Newman Grimsley and husband Ed of Deerfield, FL, and Tanya Newman Scroggs and husband Matt of Asheville, NC. She is survived by a son; Ronald M. Ray of Sebastian, FL. She is survived by two Step-Daughters; Linda Shoup and husband Donald of Ohio, and Patricia Lemon-Frye of Ohio. She is survived by one brother, James Fisher of Ohio. She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren and numerous Great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services for Norma will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler, NC. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for memorials to made to Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803, in memory of Norma.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 11, 2019