|
|
Norman E. "Buddy" Todd
Candler - Norman E. "Buddy" Todd, 86, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.
Buddy was born on November 2, 1932, in Johnson Co., NC, to the late Lee and Iola Ivey Todd. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Earley Todd, who passed last year.
Mr. Todd was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in the early 1950's. He worked as a pipefitter, originally with American Enka, and later at a number of industrial construction sites. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union #487.
Buddy loved the outdoors; He rode horseback for many miles on the mountain trails and loved fishing mountain lakes and streams.
He is survived by his three sons, William Alan Todd (Carol), Nathan Vaughn Todd (Cynthia), and Mark Christopher "Chris" Todd; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Hazewell and Dene Fincher, and a brother, Kenneth Todd (Edna), who survive from a family of nine.
The funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Hice Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019