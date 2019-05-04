Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman E. "Buddy" Todd


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman E. "Buddy" Todd Obituary
Norman E. "Buddy" Todd

Candler - Norman E. "Buddy" Todd, 86, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.

Buddy was born on November 2, 1932, in Johnson Co., NC, to the late Lee and Iola Ivey Todd. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Earley Todd, who passed last year.

Mr. Todd was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in the early 1950's. He worked as a pipefitter, originally with American Enka, and later at a number of industrial construction sites. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union #487.

Buddy loved the outdoors; He rode horseback for many miles on the mountain trails and loved fishing mountain lakes and streams.

He is survived by his three sons, William Alan Todd (Carol), Nathan Vaughn Todd (Cynthia), and Mark Christopher "Chris" Todd; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Hazewell and Dene Fincher, and a brother, Kenneth Todd (Edna), who survive from a family of nine.

The funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Hice Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now