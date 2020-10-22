Norman Fredrick Evans
Burnsville - Norman Fredrick Evans of Burnsville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, October 21, on the eve of his 89th birthday.
Norman was the son of the late Sol and Leilah Riddle Evans of Burnsville, NC. Born on October 22, 1931, in his grandfather's house on Burnsville's town square, Norman's earliest years were centered around family and the square where he played. At the onset of the Great Depression, the family moved to West Virginia in search of work, ultimately returning to Pensacola to endure the hard economic times with Norman's grandparents, Welzie and Jessie McMahan Riddle. Norman benefited from a wonderful upbringing in Pensacola, where he was raised with the foundations of family, fellowship, and faith that shaped the rest of his life.
At twenty, Evans relocated to Fairbanks, Alaska in search of "his fortune". He discovered that his earnings only matched his own hard labor, and demonstrating the work ethic that he was known for throughout his life, he resolved to save and send back what he could to his grandmother for safe keeping. At twenty-two, he was drafted into the army and sent to Kumwha Valley, Korea, where he was a Morse code translator with the 30th Rock Division. After the end of the war, he returned to Yancey County and served as a drill sergeant with the Army Reserves. In addition to his military service, Norman, along with his father and mother, owned and operated the "Burnsville Dry Cleaners" for 35 years. In the late 1970's, he obtained his contractor's license and started his own construction company. Over the next forty years, he built and restored many homes in Yancey County.
Norman cherished time with family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed planning and attending gatherings and reunions. He loved long drives in the mountains, bluegrass music, square-dancing, and reading about the rich history of Yancey County.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Sol and Leilah Evans, his sister, Mary Louise Evans Mumpower and his partner of 32 years, Barbara Young Ford. Surviving him are his Uncle Charles Evans of Detroit; nephew, Dr. Carl Mumpower (Lisa) of Asheville; nieces, Linda Humphries (George) of Barnardsville and Kimberly Tingle (Bill) of Charlotte; and great-nephews and nieces: Kristen and Matt Mumpower, Katie, Sean and Weston Humphries, and Will and Sara Tingle; as well as many cousins.
Services will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, October 24th at the Riddle Family Cemetery located on Pine Cone Lane in Pensacola. The Reverend Ray Strickland will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation at https:// koreanwarvetsmemorial.org
. or a charity of your choice
.