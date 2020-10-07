Norman H. Parks, MD
Asheville - Norman H. Parks, 82, of Crowfields Lane, Asheville died early Monday morning, October 5, 2020.
He was born in Olean, NY to a family of ten children. His nine siblings were his dearest friends and have been a constant source of unconditional love and support throughout his life. Dr. Parks was a graduate of Houghton College and received his medical degree from Syracuse University.
Norm was a beloved pediatrician at Asheville Pediatrics, giving tender care and wise advice to children and their families for more than 30 years. He was an accomplished singer having trained at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. He performed extensively in concerts, on stage and in church. He was an elder at Arden Presbyterian Church and an avid hunter and outdoorsman. His calm, sage counsel was highly respected and sought by many. He will long be remembered by his family and community. He was a man of tremendous faith and is surely home.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Carole Adams Parks; three children Cheryl Burleson, John Parks and Jennifer Boice; three sons-in-law Tony Burleson, Darren Boice and James Koon; five grandchildren Dustin Burleson, Grant Burleson, Connor Boice, Emmerette Boice and Westley Koon; two great-grandchildren Evie Burleson and Isla Burleson and all nine of his siblings. Carole's three children Larry Adams, Lori Johnson and Tim Adams also loved Norm along with her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-four years, Joan Horsey Parks, and his daughter, Lenore Parks Koon.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Arden Presbyterian Church, following CDC recommended COVID protocols, with the Rev. Dwight Basham officiating. The service will be live-streamed at ardenpres.org
. A private interment will be held at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family
