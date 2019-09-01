Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Michael "Mike" Hopper


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Michael "Mike" Hopper Obituary
Norman Michael "Mike" Hopper

Weaverville/Fairview - Norman Michael "Mike" Hopper, age 58, of Fairview, formerly of Weaverville died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Mike was born March 23, 1961 in Buncombe County to the late Ralph T. and Audrey "Susie" Bryan Hopper; he was a resident of Buncombe County all of his life. He was a forklift operator for the Dollar Tree warehouse in Cowpens, SC. Mike loved his daughter and granddaughters, and was an avid race fan. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Thomas "Tommy" Hopper.

Surviving are his daughter, Cassie H. Merritt and husband Kenneth of Fairview; sisters, Marie Foster, Janet Buckner and Debra Root; brothers, Don Hopper and Ricky Hopper; granddaughters, Hailey and Kallie Merritt; and the mother of his daughter, Tara Williams.

The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Hopper's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now