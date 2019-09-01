|
|
Norman Michael "Mike" Hopper
Weaverville/Fairview - Norman Michael "Mike" Hopper, age 58, of Fairview, formerly of Weaverville died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Mike was born March 23, 1961 in Buncombe County to the late Ralph T. and Audrey "Susie" Bryan Hopper; he was a resident of Buncombe County all of his life. He was a forklift operator for the Dollar Tree warehouse in Cowpens, SC. Mike loved his daughter and granddaughters, and was an avid race fan. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Thomas "Tommy" Hopper.
Surviving are his daughter, Cassie H. Merritt and husband Kenneth of Fairview; sisters, Marie Foster, Janet Buckner and Debra Root; brothers, Don Hopper and Ricky Hopper; granddaughters, Hailey and Kallie Merritt; and the mother of his daughter, Tara Williams.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019