Mars Hill - Norris "Georgia" Wilson English, 81, of Mars Hill went to be with the Lord, Thursday October 22, 2020. She was a native of Yancey County, and a member of Little Ivy Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Gus and Aletha Pate Wilson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Bruce Chandler; two sisters, Agnes Chandler and Mary Ferguson and four brothers, Hubert, Garrett, Wayne and Wade "Bud" Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Raeford Kermit English; daughter, Paula Chandler Donald (Scott) of Weaverville,; step-son, Keith English of Mars Hill; twin sister, Dorris Edwards and brother, Rotha Wilson both of Mars Hill; grandchildren, Bradley Lindholme (Rainna) and Lauren Lindholme, step grandchildren, Jesse and Jared English.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Scott Dotson and Rotha Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Little Ivy Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
