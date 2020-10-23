1/1
Norris Wilson "Georgia" English
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norris "Georgia" Wilson English

Mars Hill - Norris "Georgia" Wilson English, 81, of Mars Hill went to be with the Lord, Thursday October 22, 2020. She was a native of Yancey County, and a member of Little Ivy Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Gus and Aletha Pate Wilson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Bruce Chandler; two sisters, Agnes Chandler and Mary Ferguson and four brothers, Hubert, Garrett, Wayne and Wade "Bud" Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Raeford Kermit English; daughter, Paula Chandler Donald (Scott) of Weaverville,; step-son, Keith English of Mars Hill; twin sister, Dorris Edwards and brother, Rotha Wilson both of Mars Hill; grandchildren, Bradley Lindholme (Rainna) and Lauren Lindholme, step grandchildren, Jesse and Jared English.

A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Scott Dotson and Rotha Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Little Ivy Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and you may view the service live at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved