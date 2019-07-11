Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Union United Methodist Church
7582 Woodrow Street
Irmo, SC
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Green Hills Cemetery
West Asheville, NC
Norvelle S. Judd Obituary
Norvelle S. Judd

Columbia - Norvelle S. Judd, 93, took God's hand and walked peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the widow of Dan S. Judd; sister of Bert Shipman [Ruth], and the late Carol Shipman Johnston; loving Mother of Dan, Jr., Mary Margaret, and Oscar; adoring grandmother of Guy [Faith] and Judd [Michelle] Wood; Oscar, Jr. [Carman], Amanda Judd Anderson [Mike], Frances Judd Dove [Alex], and Maggie Judd. In addition, she was the great-grandmother of Daven Wood, Domonic DeMascola, Pearl Judd, Porter and Palmer Anderson, Dylan, Molly, and Susannah Ruth Dove.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC. Visitation will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Graveside services will be in Green Hills Cemetery in West Asheville, NC, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Please visit www.caughmanharmanfu neralhome.net for the full obituary.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 11, 2019
