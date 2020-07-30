1/1
Novella Davis Pegg
Novella Davis Pegg

Fairview - Novella Davis Pegg, 96, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Cranberry House, Newland, NC.

Novella was born in Buncombe Co. to the late Ben Walter and Misha Haynes Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul James Pegg.

She was a member of Covenant Community United Methodist Church, Emma's Grove Baptist Church, and was a longtime Fairview resident.

Mrs. Pegg is survived by her daughter, Coe Ann Trent and husband James Trent, Jr., of Clemmons, NC; sons, Paul Pegg, Jr. and wife Susan, of Caldwell, ID, and Steve Pegg and wife Becky, of Hickory; ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Grethel Rickman.

A private family service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain. The Rev. Dan Robinson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to MediHome Hospice, 1955 Newland Hwy, Newland, NC 28657.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
12:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
