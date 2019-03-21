Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Odus Lee Burry Obituary
Odus Lee Burry, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Madison Manor Health and Rehab. in Mars Hill. He was the son of the late Odus Dalton and Ruby Bridwell Burry. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Irene Burry and brother, John Hampton Burry.
Lee was a faithful member, deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of the choir and served on several committees at Calvary Baptist Church.
He is survived by a sister, Eula Nesbitt; brother Daniel Burry (Cathy); nieces and nephews, Jessica, Nathan, Wade (Theresa) Burry, Earnest Ek (Sally), Stuart Ek (Frances), Christy Roberts (Chris), Brad Nesbitt; and 10 great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Glenn Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, 5 – 7 PM at Blue Ridge Funeral Service.
At other times the family will be at Lee's home; 246 Hickory Drive, Mars Hill, NC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 21, 2019
