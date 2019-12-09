Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM



Resources


Odus Rice Obituary


Glen Apline - Odus Rice, 89, of 227 Rice Street, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

A native of Madison County, he was former Co-Owner & Operator of Rice's Tree Services in Hopewell, VA, where he resided for most of his life prior to moving to Glen Alpine in 2007.

Mr. Rice served in the US Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. He was an avid fisherman, sports enthusiast, and loved the mountains of Western NC.

He was the son of the late Dewey Rice and Dora Belle Norton Rice. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy Rice, Onnley Forrest "Sam" Rice and Charlie Clayton Rice and sister, Sally Kaye Rogers.

Surviving are his brother, Rev. Billy J. Rice, Sr., with whom he made his home; sisters, Lula Mae Mundy of Mars Hill and Mary Sue Payne and husband Ray of Woodfin and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 3 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Weldon Ramsey officiating.

Military honors will follow in the chapel by the US Air Force honor guard.

The family will receive friends immediately following services.

Memorials may be made to: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

To sign Mr. Rice's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
