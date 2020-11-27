Ola Mae Bartlett Vess
Swannanoa - On November 26, 2020, Ola Mae Bartlett Vess joined the heavenly choir to sing eternal praises to her Lord and Savior. Ola Mae was born in Snow Hill in Mitchell County, on September 25, 1934 to Clyde Roscoe and Pearl Robinson Bartlett. She graduated from Black Mountain High School and Blanton's Business College. She worked in several businesses as a secretary/administrative assistant. She finished her working career retiring from the Business Office at the Juvenile Evaluation Center in Swannanoa.
In 1953, she married Oren Ray Vess, and November 6th they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, David and wife Angie of Whiteville, NC; and daughter, Donna Vess of Hendersonville. She has three grandchildren, David Vess, Jr. (fiancé Sophie Kass), Emily Childress Graham (husband Josh), Bram Childress; and one great grandson, Aram Childress.
Ola Mae loved music and from a young age wanted to play the piano. Her home church, Kerlee Baptist, provided the means for her lessons so she could play for their worship services. This began her life-long service to the Lord as a church pianist. Even as her husband Ray was transferred with his work to various places across the state, they always found the opportunity to serve churches in their music ministries, with Ray leading the Choir and Ola Mae playing the piano. About a year ago she broke her wrist and had to stop playing. However, the last Sunday before her stroke, she played for the piano for worship at her home church, Buckeye Baptist Church.
In addition to playing the piano, Ola Mae was deeply involved in every aspect of church life, being Treasurer and Clerk for many years. She was also involved in the Sunday School program, WMU and VBS. We would like to thank all the members of Buckeye Baptist who have rallied around our family in these past two weeks with food, prayers, and Christian love. Her Bartlett nieces and nephews have been a tremendous comfort to her with visits, food, and support.
Her family would like to thank all the nurses who cared for her at the Neurological floor at Mission and at Solace Hospice.
Interment will be at the WNC Veteran's Cemetery on Tuesday, December 1, followed by a private service at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held as soon as Covid is no longer an issue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buckeye Baptist Church, 102 Buckeye Cove Rd, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com