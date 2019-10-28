|
|
Olene Cutshall
Asheville - Olene Waldroup Cutshall, 89, of 380 Brevard Road, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Aston Park Health Care Center.
A native of Madison County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life and was a member of Aaron Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of the late William Rady Waldroup and Hester Moore Waldroup and wife of James Frederick Cutshall, Sr. who died September 10, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her son, James F. "Buddy" Cutshall, Jr. and brothers, Woody Waldroup and Andrew Waldroup.
Surviving are her daughter, Reva Steppe of Marion; son, David A. Cutshall (Kim Jackson) of Canton; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Park, with Rev. Joshua Ingle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019