Olga Sprinkle Malinoski
Asheville - Olga Sprinkle Malinoski passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from natural causes.
Olga was born in Madison County and grew up in Marshall, where she attended school on the "Island". Her parents were the late Ron Sprinkle, who owned and operated the Model Grocery, and Ethel Fleming Sprinkle, who worked for the locally owned Citizen's Bank, known now as Wells Fargo.
After high school she attended Mars Hill College, the University of Tennessee, where she received a BS, and later the University of Virginia, where she received a MEd. She taught school in St. Petersburg, FL, where she met and married her late husband, Joseph C. Malinoski, Jr.
Joe was a career Army Officer and Olga was a devoted Army wife, considering each Post to which they moved her home town. She taught in the Dept. of Defense schools in France and in several Education Centers at home. She was also a tireless volunteer for the Army Community Services and various Officer's Wives clubs.
After Joe's retirement, she worked for Consumer Credit Counseling Service as a debt management counselor.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Joe, her parents and several cousins.
Surviving is her much loved son, Jay and his wife Janelle, and special cousins Mary Ann McGee and the Wilson clan.
A graveside service will be held at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Madison Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 26, 2019