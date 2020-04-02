|
Olive "Bitty" Bell Crain
San Antonio, TX - Olive "Bitty" Bell Crain, 96, of San Antonio formerly of Victoria passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born October 17, 1923 in Houston to the late Hugh Leroy and Olive Erkel Bell.
Bitty is survived by her daughters, Dr. Pamela Crain of Salt Lake City, UT, Olive "Bebe" Crain of San Antonio, and Julie Crain Heinitsh and her husband, John of Brevard, NC, and their sons John, Jr. and Henry and his wife, Susan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crain was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Frank H. Crain in 2011, her daughter, Katherine Seaborn Crain; and two brothers, Henry Waid Bell and Hugh Leroy Bell, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020