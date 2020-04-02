Services
Rosewood Funeral Chapel
3304 Mockingbird Ln
Victoria, TX 77904
(361) 573-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Crain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Bell "Bitty" Crain


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Bell "Bitty" Crain Obituary
Olive "Bitty" Bell Crain

San Antonio, TX - Olive "Bitty" Bell Crain, 96, of San Antonio formerly of Victoria passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born October 17, 1923 in Houston to the late Hugh Leroy and Olive Erkel Bell.

Bitty is survived by her daughters, Dr. Pamela Crain of Salt Lake City, UT, Olive "Bebe" Crain of San Antonio, and Julie Crain Heinitsh and her husband, John of Brevard, NC, and their sons John, Jr. and Henry and his wife, Susan.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crain was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Frank H. Crain in 2011, her daughter, Katherine Seaborn Crain; and two brothers, Henry Waid Bell and Hugh Leroy Bell, Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -