Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
West Asheville Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
West Asheville Baptist Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Hills Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Earl "Buster" Watts


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oliver Earl "Buster" Watts Obituary
Oliver Earl "Buster" Watts

Candler - Oliver Earl "Buster" Watts, 83, of Candler, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Aston Park Health Care Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Buster was a son of the late Oliver Orville Watts and Ella Jay Banks Watts. He was also preceded in death by his son, Oliver Earl Watts, Jr., and his sister, Billie Irene Radcliff.

Buster was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School (1955) and Blanton's Business College. He served in the Naval Reserves and the U.S. Army. He retired as Captain from the Asheville Fire Department after 30 years of service.

Buster was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and choir member. He was also a former member of Grace Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, choir member, sang with the Impact Singers, and was a youth leader. Buster was an ABCCM volunteer, and a faithful visitor of shut-ins for both churches. He was also an avid golfer, and especially loved playing golf with his best friend, the late Don Felmet.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Julia "Judy" Watts; daughters, Debbie Ward and husband Larry, and Janet Marin and husband Allen; grandchildren, Brittany and Jake Meehan, Hunter Ward, Isabella Marin, and Jackson Marin; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Cooper Meehan; and sister, Frances Gossett.

A celebration of his life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at West Asheville Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Stan Welch officiating. The Asheville Fire Department will provide firefighter honors. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Green Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215, and/or to the West Asheville Baptist Church Youth Department, 926 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now