|
|
Oliver Earl "Buster" Watts
Candler - Oliver Earl "Buster" Watts, 83, of Candler, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Aston Park Health Care Center.
A native of Buncombe Co., Buster was a son of the late Oliver Orville Watts and Ella Jay Banks Watts. He was also preceded in death by his son, Oliver Earl Watts, Jr., and his sister, Billie Irene Radcliff.
Buster was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School (1955) and Blanton's Business College. He served in the Naval Reserves and the U.S. Army. He retired as Captain from the Asheville Fire Department after 30 years of service.
Buster was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and choir member. He was also a former member of Grace Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, choir member, sang with the Impact Singers, and was a youth leader. Buster was an ABCCM volunteer, and a faithful visitor of shut-ins for both churches. He was also an avid golfer, and especially loved playing golf with his best friend, the late Don Felmet.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Julia "Judy" Watts; daughters, Debbie Ward and husband Larry, and Janet Marin and husband Allen; grandchildren, Brittany and Jake Meehan, Hunter Ward, Isabella Marin, and Jackson Marin; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Cooper Meehan; and sister, Frances Gossett.
A celebration of his life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at West Asheville Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Stan Welch officiating. The Asheville Fire Department will provide firefighter honors. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Green Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215, and/or to the West Asheville Baptist Church Youth Department, 926 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019