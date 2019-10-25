|
|
Oliver J. Rankin
Asheville - Oliver J. Rankin age 101, WWII veteran and retired firefighter, left this earth for his heavenly home October 24, 2019.
Born in Canton, Ohio on March 13, 1918, he grew up in Uniontown, PA and was the son of the late Oliver J. and Margaret Yeardley Rankin. He was also preceded in death by brothers Charles and Lawrence and sister Kathryn.
Ruby Merrell Rankin was his loving wife of 51 years and she passed away in 1997. Their son Cameron O. Rankin passed away in 1992.
Oliver is survived by his granddaughter Renee Smith and husband Jeremy, and nieces and nephews Dennis, Sam, Dick and Larry Merrell; Diane Capps and Bonnie AkinOliver served in the Army Air Forces as an airplane mechanic for the B-24 bomber. His love of flight and airplanes continued throughout his life and he even helped friends build private planes.
Oliver retired from the Asheville Fire Department in 1984 as captain after 37 years with perfect attendance. He was an avid chess player, and an amateur ham operator with the call sign WB4AAM. He attended the West Asheville Church of God for over 60 years.
His family wishes to thank the Baptist Retirement Home for their loving care of Oliver.
A Graveside Service will be held at Emma's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fletcher on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019