|
|
Olivia Daniel Cunningham
Salisbury - Olivia Daniels Cunningham, 89, passed away on May 23, 2020 at the Glen A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Tommy Cunningham, her parents Mabel and Roy Daniels and her brother James Daniels.
Olivia is survived by sons Dean (Betsy), and Joel (Carmel); grandchildren Justin (Emily), Mary (Bryan), and Anna (Robby), great grandchildren Elena, Olivia, Wyatt, Robert, Connor, Daniel and Lillian.
Olivia grew up in West Asheville and graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School. She was happiest raising children and being a homemaker, but she also delighted in her work as a bookkeeper at several companies including; Pepsi Cola Bottling, International Paper and Associated Construction. She was a founding member of Arden Baptist Church, where she taught the Teenage Girl's class and was involved with the nursery for many years. Later she was a member of Fletcher United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held at Patty's Chapel Cemetery, Fletcher, NC for family and close friends.
Donations may be made to Fletcher United Methodist Church, 50 Library Road, Fletcher, NC 28732, or to the (act.alz.org).
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is honored to be assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or memory with the family, please visit her obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020