Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Daniel Cunningham


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Daniel Cunningham Obituary
Olivia Daniel Cunningham

Salisbury - Olivia Daniels Cunningham, 89, passed away on May 23, 2020 at the Glen A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Tommy Cunningham, her parents Mabel and Roy Daniels and her brother James Daniels.

Olivia is survived by sons Dean (Betsy), and Joel (Carmel); grandchildren Justin (Emily), Mary (Bryan), and Anna (Robby), great grandchildren Elena, Olivia, Wyatt, Robert, Connor, Daniel and Lillian.

Olivia grew up in West Asheville and graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School. She was happiest raising children and being a homemaker, but she also delighted in her work as a bookkeeper at several companies including; Pepsi Cola Bottling, International Paper and Associated Construction. She was a founding member of Arden Baptist Church, where she taught the Teenage Girl's class and was involved with the nursery for many years. Later she was a member of Fletcher United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be held at Patty's Chapel Cemetery, Fletcher, NC for family and close friends.

Donations may be made to Fletcher United Methodist Church, 50 Library Road, Fletcher, NC 28732, or to the (act.alz.org).

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is honored to be assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or memory with the family, please visit her obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -