Olivia Jean "Jeannie"
Watson Burns
Seneca - Olivia Jean "Jeannie" Watson Burns, 76, wife of Gene Burns, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Belvedere Commons in Seneca, SC.
Jeannie was born in Asheville, NC, the daughter of the late Howard F. and Evon Gaddy Watson. She was a 1962 graduate of Lee Edwards High School and was a retired Administrative Assistant with Buncombe County, NC. She and her husband attended Rock Hill Baptist Church in Fair Play, SC. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Rob Burns and wife Jennifer of Murphy, NC; daughter, Nancy Jones of Rock Hill, SC; and granddaughter, Madeline Grace Burns.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Fair Play, SC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, www.alz.org.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Watson Burns
Seneca - Olivia Jean "Jeannie" Watson Burns, 76, wife of Gene Burns, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Belvedere Commons in Seneca, SC.
Jeannie was born in Asheville, NC, the daughter of the late Howard F. and Evon Gaddy Watson. She was a 1962 graduate of Lee Edwards High School and was a retired Administrative Assistant with Buncombe County, NC. She and her husband attended Rock Hill Baptist Church in Fair Play, SC. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Rob Burns and wife Jennifer of Murphy, NC; daughter, Nancy Jones of Rock Hill, SC; and granddaughter, Madeline Grace Burns.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Fair Play, SC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, www.alz.org.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.