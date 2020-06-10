Olivia Jean Watson "Jeannie" Burns
1944 - 2020
Olivia Jean "Jeannie"

Watson Burns

Seneca - Olivia Jean "Jeannie" Watson Burns, 76, wife of Gene Burns, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Belvedere Commons in Seneca, SC.

Jeannie was born in Asheville, NC, the daughter of the late Howard F. and Evon Gaddy Watson. She was a 1962 graduate of Lee Edwards High School and was a retired Administrative Assistant with Buncombe County, NC. She and her husband attended Rock Hill Baptist Church in Fair Play, SC. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Rob Burns and wife Jennifer of Murphy, NC; daughter, Nancy Jones of Rock Hill, SC; and granddaughter, Madeline Grace Burns.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Fair Play, SC.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, www.alz.org.

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
2 entries
June 10, 2020
Rest in Peace Jeannie. Gene, may God bless you today and all the days to come. Harold & Linda Gilbert
Harold & Linda Gilbert
Friend
June 10, 2020
Gene:

Barbara and I extend our sincere condolences and prayers for your comfort. Jeannie was indeed a jewel.

Steve & Barbara West
Steve West
Friend
