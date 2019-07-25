Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Olivo Arredondo Obituary
Olivo Arredondo

Leicester - Olivo Arredondo, 86, of Leicester, NC, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home.

Olivo was born in Tierra Nueva San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He worked for the Grove Park Inn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Arredondo and Catalina Herrera.

Surviving are his wife, Maria Reyna Gonzalez; children, Maria Guadalupe Arredondo Gonzalez, Fransisco Arredondo Gonzalez, Juan Arredondo Gonaalez, Bulmaro Olivo Arredondo Gonzalez, Domingo Arredondo Gonzalez, Dolores Manuela Arredondo Gonzalez, Ana Maria Arredondo Gonzalez, Blanca Reyna Arrdondo Gonzalez, and Maria del Carmen Arredondo Gonzalez; grandchildren, Ramon, Maribel, Nicanor, Rosa, Ana and Rey Hernandez Arredondo, Jose de Jesus, Joan Carlos, Maria Elena and Alejandro Arredondo Ruiz, Juan Junior, Brian, Santos, Johnathan and Isaac Jesus Arredondo Contreras, Mario Miguel, Magali, Adriana and Maria Lizeth Arredondo, Domingo Arredondo, Angela Nohemi, Gabriela and Eliseo Lara Arredondo, Erica, Giovani, Diana and Ariana Arredondo, and Antonio and Abrille Beltran Arredondo.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Eliseo Lara Mendoza officiating.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 25, 2019
