Ollie H. Rice
Asheville - Ollie Edna Hensley Rice, 97, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired from American Enka following many years of service, attended Blanton's Business College and was a member of the former Merrimon Avenue Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rice was a daughter of the late Oscar Hensley and Texie McIntosh Hensley and was the wife of the late Zade Rice. She was also preceded in death by her 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Surviving are her; sisters, Carolyn McIntosh of Jonesboro, TN, Betty Stines and Edith Penland both of Weaverville; special friend, caregiver and neighbor, Robert Lail of Asheville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Saturday, August8, 2020 at Bull Creek Cemetery, 131 Hazel Brook Road, Mars Hill, with Rev. Stanley Peek officiating.
Friends and family may visit from 3 to 5 PM Friday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WKJV Radio Ministry, 70 Adams Hill Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
