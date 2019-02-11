Services
Crisp Funeral Home
669 Highway 19 South
Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3222
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Arlington Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Arlington Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ollie Smith Obituary
Ollie Smith

Bryson City - The Angels welcomed Ollie Tuck Smith to her Heavenly Home on February 9, 2019.

A native of the Alarka community in Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Andy and Roxie Franklin Tuck and wife of the late Marshall Smith.

Ollie was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry, Annis and Jim; sisters, Eloise, Pauline and Lucille; daughter, Olivia Smith; son, Von Thomas Smith; and grandson-in-law, John DeFoor.

She is survived by her son, Dean Marshall Smith and wife Dana of Canton; daughter-in-law, Allean Smith of Clarkesville, GA; grandchildren, Yvonne DeFoor, Marsha and Todd Kellum, Tom and Amy Smith, Andrew Smith; great grandchildren, Margaret and Jacob Kelly, Case Kellum, Will Kellum, Jed Clark, Gracie Clark, Bryson and Sawyer Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday at Arlington Baptist Church of which she was a member. Rev. Larry Spencer will officiate with burial at Swain Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 670 Hughes Branch Rd. Bryson City, NC 28713

The family would like to give a special thank you to Four Seasons Hospice for their loving care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.