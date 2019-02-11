|
Ollie Smith
Bryson City - The Angels welcomed Ollie Tuck Smith to her Heavenly Home on February 9, 2019.
A native of the Alarka community in Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Andy and Roxie Franklin Tuck and wife of the late Marshall Smith.
Ollie was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry, Annis and Jim; sisters, Eloise, Pauline and Lucille; daughter, Olivia Smith; son, Von Thomas Smith; and grandson-in-law, John DeFoor.
She is survived by her son, Dean Marshall Smith and wife Dana of Canton; daughter-in-law, Allean Smith of Clarkesville, GA; grandchildren, Yvonne DeFoor, Marsha and Todd Kellum, Tom and Amy Smith, Andrew Smith; great grandchildren, Margaret and Jacob Kelly, Case Kellum, Will Kellum, Jed Clark, Gracie Clark, Bryson and Sawyer Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday at Arlington Baptist Church of which she was a member. Rev. Larry Spencer will officiate with burial at Swain Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 670 Hughes Branch Rd. Bryson City, NC 28713
The family would like to give a special thank you to Four Seasons Hospice for their loving care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 11, 2019