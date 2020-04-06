|
Opal Buchanan Funderburk
Candler - Opal Buchanan Funderburk, 87, of Candler, died peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was born in Spruce Pine, November 3, 1932, to the late Charles and Pearl Buchanan. Opal was a registered nurse and worked in the operating/recovery room area of Rutherford Hospital for most of her forty-year career. Caring for others was her mission and passion both in her work and life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Funderburk, her sister, Jean Hall and her brother, Jerry Buchanan. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Funderburk-Mitchell (Dwayne) of Raleigh, step-grandson, Matthew Mitchell (Tiffany) and great-granddaughter, Leah Mitchell, of Willow Springs, sister, Virginia Hall of Candler, sister-in-law, Maggie Buchanan of Morganton, and an honorary daughter and niece, Beverly Wright of Asheville.
A celebration of life service will be held later this fall. Memorial donations can be made in Opal's name to RHI (Rutherford Hospital, Inc.) Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 352, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020