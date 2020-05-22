|
Opal Faye (Tomberlin) Sheppard
Matthews - Opal Faye (Tomberlin) Sheppard, 95, of Matthews and formerly of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, May 20, 2020 at Brookdale Weddington Park, Matthews.
Born in Yancy County, she was the wife of the late Emery Lee Sheppard, who died February 15, 2020. They had been married 78 years. She was the daughter of the late Jessie A. and Cora Ellen (Buckner) Tomberlin. She was also preceded in death by a son, Garry D. Sheppard, 2 brothers and a sister.
Opal was a member of Stoney Mountain Baptist Church, Hendersonville. She loved her church and loved being in Ann Hill's Sunday School Class.
Opal retired from Square D after more than 25 years of employment. She was a foster grandparent, working and volunteering for 7 years with the Orthopedic School at Estes Elementary. She enjoyed working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers. She cherished her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Larry W. Sheppard (Lynda) of Greenville, SC and Morris Sheppard of Mount Pleasant, SC; a daughter, Karen Dillard (Dave) of Waxhaw, NC; 7 grandchildren: Bryan, Garry, Greg, Brad, Chad, Brandon, and Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren; and 5 sisters-in-law.
Graveside services will be private and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stoney Mountain Baptist Church, 3301 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Opal's family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Weddington Park for the care they provided to her during her stay.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020