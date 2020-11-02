Opal Kathleen Pegg Lunsford
Barnardsville - Opal Kathleen Pegg Lunsford, age 87, of Barnardsville, died Monday, November 2, 2020.
Mrs. Lunsford was born October 27, 1933 in Buncombe County to the late Harley and Louise Creasman Pegg. She retired from Conrad Industries as a sewing machine operator. Opal was a member of Carson Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Lunsford who died in 1993; sisters, Betty Jean Dillingham and Judy Lee; brother, James David Pegg; and a great grandson Bailey Smith.
Surviving are her sons, Eddie Lunsford and wife Sylvia, Larry Leon Lunsford and wife Linda, and James "Corky" Lunsford and wife JoAnn; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Carson Chapel Baptist Church, 478 Dillingham Road, Barnardsville, NC. Reverend David Crowder will officiate. Burial will follow in Pegg Cemetery, Barnardsville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
