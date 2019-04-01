|
|
Ophelia Bernice Huntley
Fairview - Ophelia Bernice (Dotson) Huntley, 86, of Fairview, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 29, 2019 in her residence.
Born in Buncombe County, she was the wife of the late William Walter "Bud" Huntley, and the daughter of the late Luther Wendell and Eva Martha (Whitaker) Dotson. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shanna Metcalf; a great-granddaughter, Kanani Lanning; a sister, Colleen Peterson; and a brother, Wayne "Doodle" Dotson.
Ophelia was a member of Emma's Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Known by "Granny O" by everyone, she was famous for her biscuits.
She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Colley and her husband Richard, and Debra Lyda, all of Arden; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Charles) Gunter, Julie (Billy) Searcy, Jonathan (Kristen) Lyda, William "Mack" (Kamiyo) Lanning, and Sarah (Bo) Owenby; 6 great-grandchildren: McCayla Hall (Brannon Hamm), Morgan Hall, Jordan and Kendall Searcy, and Eli and Julian Lanning; a brother, Keith Dotson of Albuquerque, NM; 4 sisters: Maxine Harris, Vera Ray, Annette Wright, and Linda Todd, all of Fairview, and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Huntley Cemetery at Middle Fork with Gerry Locklear officiating. Friends will be received following the service at Emma's Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center beginning at 3:00 PM. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care Partners Hospice, 68 Sweeten Creek Rd., #A, Asheville, NC 28803.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 1, 2019