Orba Lee Smith
Asheville - Orba Lee Smith, affectionately called "Pops" by his family and known as "Smitty" to many others, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020, the day before his 89th birthday. On September 26th his family gathered and released balloons in celebration of his birth and life.
A native of Bolton, NC, Orba was a son of the late Elbert Lee and Eva Belle Duncan Smith. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Browning and Virginia Bullard; and brother, Horace Smith.
Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he graduated from Atlantic Christian College, Wilson, NC, and Duke Divinity School which enabled him to serve as the Director of Christian Education at several North Carolina United Methodist churches including Trinity United Methodist Church in West Asheville where he has been a member since 1968. There he remained actively involved in his Sunday School class, the United Methodist Men and church leadership. He later retired from North Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Services where he worked as a counselor.
Orba L. Smith was dedicated to the service of others. After retiring, he enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships forged while on many international building teams with the United Methodist Church, where he traveled to Mexico numerous times, Puerto Rico, Panama, and Alaska. Locally, he built home wheelchair ramps for those he learned were in need. At home he was a genuine "Mr. Fix It."
Mr. Smith was well known in the neighborhood for his beautifully manicured lawn, flowers, and garden, and was especially renowned for his dahlias.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Rahn Smith; daughter, Donna J. Smith, of Asheville; son, Deane Smith and wife Tonya, and their children, Tyler Lee, Madeline, and Shelby, all of Raleigh, NC; sister, Margie Pierce, of Williamstown, NJ; sister-in-law, Lois Smith, of Hallsboro, NC and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Orba's life will be held at noon on Friday October 23, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church and will be available to view on the church's Facebook page. Memorials may be made to MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville NC 28803 or Trinity United Methodist Church, Memorial Garden Fund, 587 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
