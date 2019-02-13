Orlando Vincent "Vince" Bullman



Asheville - Orlando Vincent "Vince" Bullman, 56, of Asheville, North Carolina, died February 1, 2019, at Mission Memorial Hospital.



Vince was born September 21, 1962 to Zula Tweed Bullman and Homer Bullman in Asheville. He worked as a he worked at D. O. Creaseman prior to becoming a rock mason and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved music. Vince had a dramatic sense of humor, and he loved his family.



Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Zula Tweed Bullman.



He is survived by his father, Homer Bullman of Walnut, North Carolina; his son, Vincent Bullman II of Kingsport, Tennessee; his sister, Kay Farlow and her husband Daryl of Asheville; his granddaughters, Nikki Stricklin and Sierre Stricklin of Asheville; and was loved by many.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.