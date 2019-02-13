Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlando Bullman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlando Vincent "Vince" Bullman


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orlando Vincent "Vince" Bullman Obituary
Orlando Vincent "Vince" Bullman

Asheville - Orlando Vincent "Vince" Bullman, 56, of Asheville, North Carolina, died February 1, 2019, at Mission Memorial Hospital.

Vince was born September 21, 1962 to Zula Tweed Bullman and Homer Bullman in Asheville. He worked as a he worked at D. O. Creaseman prior to becoming a rock mason and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved music. Vince had a dramatic sense of humor, and he loved his family.

Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Zula Tweed Bullman.

He is survived by his father, Homer Bullman of Walnut, North Carolina; his son, Vincent Bullman II of Kingsport, Tennessee; his sister, Kay Farlow and her husband Daryl of Asheville; his granddaughters, Nikki Stricklin and Sierre Stricklin of Asheville; and was loved by many.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now