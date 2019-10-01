Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Oscar Walker


1935 - 2019
Oscar Walker Obituary
Oscar Walker

Black Mountain - Oscar Walker, 84, of Black Mountain passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Mr. Walker was born August 29, 1935 in McDowell County to the late Ewart and Myrtle Walker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Swannanoa Heights Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Miller; sister, Evelyn Bradley and brothers, Herbert and Frank Walker.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Louise Bridges Walker; children, Mike Walker, Kathy Moreno (Tony), and Amy Shelton (Roy); grandchildren, Michael Walker (Hannah) and Audrey Shelton; great granddaughter, Sophia Walker; sister, Martha Hudgins (Harold) and brother, Robert Walker (Virgie).

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 3:00pm. Rev. Bruce Robinson will officiate.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 1, 2019
