Osie Hughes Monteith Ingle
Osie Hughes Monteith Ingle

Asheville - Osie Hughes Monteith Ingle, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Silver Bluff Village in Canton.

A native of Yancey County, she resided in Buncombe County most of her life. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dullie Briggs Hughes and Ollie Hughes Justice. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Monteith; second husband, John Ingle; and 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Mrs. Ingle was a longtime member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children: Diane Lawrence of Leicester, Roger Monteith and wife Tina of Asheville, Shelia Miller of Candler, and Kristina Foster and husband David of Greer, SC; grandchildren: Ronda Stockton, Richard Dale Lawrence, Jr., Andrea Cory, Mitchell Monteith, Anita Enaena, Travis Enaena, Malcom Norton, Hannah Surrett, Andrew Parker and wife Morgan, Chase Parker, Jonna Foster, and Dominic Foster; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie Butler of Swannanoa, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Pete Young Cemetery, 649 Chestnut Hill Road, Burnsville, NC, with Rev. Willard Pruitt officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM on Wednesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

The family of Mrs. Ingle would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Silver Bluff Village and CarePartners Hospice for all their compassion and care for Mrs. Ingle.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To sign Mrs. Ingle's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
