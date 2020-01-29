|
|
Oswald Carlos Pelaez
Asheville - Oswald Carlos Pelaez, Sr., 93, native of Tampa, FL, and longtime Asheville resident, passed away January 28, 2020.
Oswald was born March 19, 1926, to the late Carlos Pelaez, Sr. and Margarita Valdes Pelaez. He was also preceded in death by his wife Polly Riddle Pelaez, daughter, Judie Davis, and brother, Carlos Pelaez, Jr.
Oswald was born in Tampa and moved to Asheville with his family in the late 1930s where they owned and operated various enterprises such as grocery stores, a soda bottling plant, and rental properties. He graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School. He resided in West Asheville over 70 years and he and his wife, Polly, were members of Calvary Baptist Church.
Oswald is survived by sons, Oswald Pelaez, Jr. (Anita), Pete Pelaez (Jan), and Joe Horecny (Terri); grandchildren, Carlos, Santino, Angela, and Joseph Pelaez, Chip Davis, Patricia Burke, and Allie and Zoie Horecny; great-grandchildren, Cordelia, Elena, Corbin, Charlie and Cole; as well as cousins in Tampa.
Graveside service will be held Friday January 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Green Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Buddy Corbin officiating.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020