Otis Grady Lowe, Jr.
Asheville - Otis Grady Lowe, Jr. 90, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Mission Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Haywood County, he was a son of the late Otis Grady and Lillian Walker Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William "Dick" Lowe and Harry W. Lowe. Otis was a retired Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force having served for 21 years. All the years that he was in service, he sent money home to help his mother and two sisters. Otis served as a police officer, manager of a men's store, security guard for NASA and owned a business driving a dump truck, all in Hampton, Virginia. After 25 years in Hampton, Virginia, he moved to Asheville and started working for Wells Fargo, driving the armored truck with a shot gun by his side. Otis said that he has had a "good life" and he was ready to leave and be in heaven with Jesus Christ. He was the most generous, honest, loving brother to JoAnn and Linda and loved his nieces and nephews, especially Greg Jones. Odie will be greatly missed.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Lowe Cole and Joann Lowe Jones, both of Asheville and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Dawn Memory Gardens with the Reverend Dr. T. David Phillips officiating.
The care of Mr. Lowe has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 21, 2019