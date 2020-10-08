Ottis "Big O" Clyde Moore
Swannanoa - Ottis "Big O" Clyde Moore, 76, of Swannanoa passed away on Saturday, October 4, 2020. Born June 4, 1944 in Burnsville, NC, he was a son of the late Harvey and Ethel Moore. He enjoyed playing billiards, poker, and watching baseball. Ottis was an avid Yankees fan and was proud to show his support every chance he got. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold Moore, Louise Harris, Cyleen Moore, and Joann Hall. Surviving are his children, Michael Moore and his spouse, Dawn, of Etowah, Chris Moore of Asheville, Stephen Moore and his spouse, Christine, of Salem, SC, and Kevin Moore and his spouse, Stephanie, of Fletcher; siblings, Maybelle Whitaker of Swannanoa, Maxine Barnwell of Hendersonville, Marthene Shelton and her spouse, Jim, of Brevard, James Moore and his spouse, Edna, of Asheville, and Vickey Ellison and her spouse, Kim, of Aniston, AL; and grandchildren, Jordan, Gracie, Cylas, Madi, and Jody. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.ashevil leareaalternative.com
.