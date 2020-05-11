|
|
Pamela Gosnell
Black Mountain, NC - Pamela Mae Sales Gosnell, 67, of 23 Seldom Home Drive passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County. She was a 1971 graduate of A.C. Reynolds High School, worked for 20 years at Beacon Mfg. Co. and had recently retired from UNCA where she served as an Maintenance Supervisor and worked in the mail room.
She was a daughter of the Annie Mae Keever Sales of Fairview and the late Carroll Millard Sales. Mrs. Gosnell was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Sales and John Sales and sister, Marie Redmond.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her sons, William Anthony Gosnell and wife, the late Allison Gosnell and Robert Russell Gosnell and wife, Delores; grandsons, William Dylan Gosnell of Asheville, Patrick Chance Barry and Robert Kirstin Gosnell both of Leicester; great grandsons, Jackson Barry and Jeremiah Clayton both of Leicester; brother, Don Sales and wife, Deanna of Black Mountain; sister, Helen Cordell and husband, Jim of Fairview; nieces, Donna, Stephanie and Anita and nephew, Wayne.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
