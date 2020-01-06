|
Pansy Gail Hollifield Blanton
Marion - Pansy Gail Hollifield Blanton, age 78, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020 at Pelican Health in Swannanoa, North Carolina. A native of McDowell County, born December 30, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Bernie and Pauline Lewis Hollifield.
A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Pansy cherished her canine companions. For many years she was a home care nurse and loved taking care of those in need. Pansy was known to have treated her patients as if they were part of her own family.
She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Ward (Shannon) of Marion, Mike Ward (Pam) of Marion and Mark Ward (Jennifer) of Culleoka, Tennessee; her twin sister, Patsy Jolly of Minnesota; five grandchildren, Autumn Ward Helms (Jared) of Marion, Dustin Ward (Danielle) of Marion, Matthew Ward (Erin) of Marion, Dylan Ward of Culleoka, Tennessee and Dalton Ward of Culleoka, Tennessee; and three great grandchildren, Daxton Ward, Zayden Ward and Keegan Ward. Pansy is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Ruby Carter.
In keeping with Pansy's wishes, no services will be held. Friends and family wishing to leave a thought and/or memory are encouraged to do so by visiting www.beamfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Blanton's memory are asked to consider, New Day One Animal Rescue, 1101 Baldwin Avenue, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Ward family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020