Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freedom Christian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Freedom Christian Church
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Black Mountain, NC
Pansy Marie Buckner Holbrook


1947 - 2019
Pansy Marie Buckner Holbrook Obituary
Pansy Marie Buckner Holbrook

Marshall - Pansy Marie Buckner Holbrook, 72, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Pansy was born January 11, 1947 in Madison County to her late parents, Loy and Evelyn Massey Buckner. She was a member of Freedom Christian Church and also attended Brookstone Church.

Devoted to God and her family, Pansy was a loving wife and mother who was adored by all who knew her. Pansy and Bobby's home was always open to everyone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jackie Buckner and Pastor Jimmy Buckner.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 46 years, Robert "Bobby" Holbrook; daughter, Karen Leigh Holbrook; two sons, Robert Loy Holbrook (Marsha) and Conrad Lyle Holbrook; brother, Jerry Buckner (Linda); many special nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Freedom Christian Church with Pastor Dennis Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Freedom Christian Church.

At other times the family will be at Bob and Pansy's loving home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Building Fund at Brookstone Church, in honor of Pansy Holbrook, 90 Griffee Rd, Weaverville, NC 28787 or brookstonechurch.org

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 27, 2019
