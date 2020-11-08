1/1
Pat Murphy McMahan
Pat Murphy McMahan

Black Mountain - Pat Murphy McMahan of Black Mountain, NC passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born as a 5th Generation Upstate South Carolinian in Anderson County on March 9, 1929.

Pat was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1946 - 1947. Following his time in service, he moved to Black Mountain. He retired after 37 years at Beacon Manufacturing working mostly in the maintenance department. Pat was a member of the Black Mountain Masonic Lodge and the First Baptist Church of Black Mountain.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Willie Bagwell McMahan; his first wife: Lavone Bradley McMahan; brothers: Alec, Arvin, Jake, and Grady McMahan; and sisters: Angeline Cheek, Trez Hornick, and Mildred Cox.

Pat is survived by his wife: Betty Brandon McMahan; sons: Michael (Janelle), and Jack (Rachel) both of Black Mountain; sister: Pearl Shaw of Swannanoa, NC; grandchildren: Brandon McMahan of Fletcher, NC, Bradley McMahan (Hannah) and Emma Buchanan (Ray) both of Swannanoa, NC; great grandchildren: Ellie McMahan and Raelynn Buchanan.

Private Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10th. A Celebration of Life and Resurrection will be held later.

Pat loved his family and community. Everyone who passed his way was incredibly blessed by his strong work ethic, wit, and kindness. His presence will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Black Mountain, 130 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Burial will be at the Western North Carolina Veterans Cemetery.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
