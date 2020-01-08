|
Patricia Ann Dolan
Candler - Patricia Ann Dolan, 63, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother. Her strength throughout life was inspiring to all who knew her, she will be greatly missed.
She was a daughter of the late Patrick Dolan and Evelyn Euler Ashby. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: John and Jimmy Dolan.
Surviving are her children: Jennifer Wren (Cristy Marsh), Josh Wren, Kimberly Wren (Patrick Pinckard), Michelle Wren, and Paige Schneck all of Candler; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Wren, Sean Lockhart, Michael Wren, and Olivia Wren; cousin, Richard Euler; uncle, Henry Euler; aunt, Dottie Tatem; nephew, James Dolan, and niece, Dianne Hawes.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020