Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Visitation
Following Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Patricia Ann Dolan


1956 - 2020
Patricia Ann Dolan Obituary
Patricia Ann Dolan

Candler - Patricia Ann Dolan, 63, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother. Her strength throughout life was inspiring to all who knew her, she will be greatly missed.

She was a daughter of the late Patrick Dolan and Evelyn Euler Ashby. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: John and Jimmy Dolan.

Surviving are her children: Jennifer Wren (Cristy Marsh), Josh Wren, Kimberly Wren (Patrick Pinckard), Michelle Wren, and Paige Schneck all of Candler; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Wren, Sean Lockhart, Michael Wren, and Olivia Wren; cousin, Richard Euler; uncle, Henry Euler; aunt, Dottie Tatem; nephew, James Dolan, and niece, Dianne Hawes.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends following the service on Friday at the funeral home.

To sign Patricia's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
