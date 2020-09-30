Patricia Ann "Pat" Mack
Arden - Patricia Ann Jennings "Pat" Mack, 73, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
An Asheville native, Pat was a daughter of the late Carl and Flora Etta Conard Jennings. She was also preceded in death by her son, Woodrow Mack, III.
She is survived by her husband, Woodrow Mack, Jr.; daughters, Marie Mack and Deborah MacLean; sister, Glenda Cannon; grandchildren, Sylvia, Bryan, David and Sarah; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Green Hills Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.