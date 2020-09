Patricia Ann "Pat" MackArden - Patricia Ann Jennings "Pat" Mack, 73, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.An Asheville native, Pat was a daughter of the late Carl and Flora Etta Conard Jennings. She was also preceded in death by her son, Woodrow Mack, III.She is survived by her husband, Woodrow Mack, Jr.; daughters, Marie Mack and Deborah MacLean; sister, Glenda Cannon; grandchildren, Sylvia, Bryan, David and Sarah; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Green Hills Cemetery.Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com