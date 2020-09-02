1/2
Patricia Daly Hart
Patricia Daly Hart

On Monday, August 31, 2020, Patricia Daly Hart, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 70. Pat was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1950 and raised in Valley Stream, NY by Lawrence and Elizabeth Daly. She graduated from Bishop Riley High School and attended Hofstra University. Her career as an RN spanned 5 decades and 3 states (NY, CO, and IL). In 1980, she married Ronald Hart. They raised a daughter, Shannyn, and a son, Bryan. Pat had a passion for theater, not only as an observer but as talent and director. She performed in numerous plays in high school, college, and later in life through Asheville Community Theater, 35 Below Theater, Autumn Players, and Readers Theater. She had strong opinions and management skills and never shied away from Board of Directors opportunities. Pat loved to knit and became very talented at it, making items from hats to socks and everything in between for herself, family, and friends. Knitting was a bond for her with many friends in IL and NC. Pat was known for her quick wit and vibrant smile. Her warm personality made those who met her feel like lifelong friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Larry. She is survived by her devoted spouse, Ron Hart; children, Bryan Hart and Shannyn Hart and her partner, Erin Lawler, all of Chicago, IL; brother, Jimmy Daly and his spouse, Eileen Daly, of Port Jefferson, NY; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Asheville Community Theatre (ashevilletheatre.org) or MANNA Food Bank (mannafoodbank.org)

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
