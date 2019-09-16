|
Patricia "Pat" Ducker
Arden - Patricia "Pat" Metcalf Ducker, 80, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center.
Mrs. Ducker was born in Buncombe County to the late Rumbo and Christine Beatrice Gosnell Metcalf. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Forrest Ducker, Sr., two sisters and one brother.
Pat was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church. She enjoyed music and was a tough woman who loved her family deeply.
She is survived by four sons; David Ducker Jr. and wife, Laura, Danny Ducker and wife, Charlie, Donny Ducker and wife, Tammy and Dustin Ducker and wife, Michelle; one sister, Maxine Maynard; seven grandchildren, Aaron Ducker and wife, Alisha, Randi Nunnery and husband, Michael, Whitney Gordon and husband, Stephen, Jordan Ducker and wife, Sarah, Kendall, Patrick, and Frankie; one step-grandson, Cody and two great grandchildren, Hunter Nunnery and Harper Gordon.
A graveside service for Pat will be held at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Archie Gilmer officiating.
A special thanks to the Care Partners Adult Day, Flesher's Fairview and Care Partners Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center, 3016 Cane Creek Road, Fairview, NC 28730 or to Care Partners Hospice, PO Box 5779, Asheville, NC 28813.
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 16, 2019