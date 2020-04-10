|
|
Patricia (Patty) Eileen Murillo Bell, 66, died April 4, 2020 of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) in her Swannanoa, NC home. Patty's husband, Christopher Bell, and her sister, Christa Sumner, of Casper, WY, were at Patty's bedside as she departed to join her sister Cheryl Lynne Wolfe, mother Eileen Joyce Tabor LeBell, and maternal grandparents Ada Cole and James Cody Tabor.
Patty was born in Huntington, WV, and spent most of her early years in Huntington, Nitro, St. Albans, and Hurricane, WV. Patty was the youngest of three daughters. Her father disappeared from her life when she was five months old and her mother died of encephalitis when she was six. Patty was raised by her Aunt Barbara Tabor Shriver and Uncle Cliff Tabor, Aunt Pamela and Uncle Cole Tabor, and her Granny Ada Tabor. She is a graduate of Hurricane High School, earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Berea College, her Masters in Urban Education from Florida International University, and, at age 59, her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Western Carolina University. Patty was licensed to teach Elementary Education, Middle Grades Language Arts, and Art.
Patty began her career while a college student: one of her work-study jobs required driving up creek beds into the hollers outside Hazzard, KY to tutor adults learning to read. Patty was proud that she spent one summer while in college working as a tobacco puller, the first woman in Richmond, KY ever to do so. Patty's first significant full time professional position was in the Miami-Dade County school system, where she taught art in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood for seven years and second grade in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood for three years. While teaching in Little Haiti, she sent more of her students to the Miami-Dade County's magnet art school than any other teacher in the system.
Patty taught at WD Williams Elementary in Swannanoa for 19 years, where she ran with the Fit Girls, danced with the Salsa Club, and was famed for being able to do "the splits" well into her sixties. Patty was recognized by her students, colleagues, and the NC State Legislature as an outstanding teacher, winning multiple awards in recognition of her students' performance.
In addition to her husband, surviving sister, aunts, Uncle Cole, multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews, Patty is survived by her son Daniel Kreinen of Old Fort, NC, and her stepdaughters, Elizabeth (Kenzie) Bell and Gaven Bell, of Asheville, NC.
A Celebration of Patty's Life will be held in the WD Williams Elementary School Auditorium in Swannanoa, NC when it becomes possible to do so. Contact [email protected] with your name and email address to be added to Patty's celebration notification list.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020