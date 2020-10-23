1/1
Patricia Gibson Moery
1942 - 2020
Patricia Gibson Moery

Fletcher - Patricia Gibson Moery, age 78, of Fletcher, NC, passed away peacefully at Care Partners Hospice in Asheville on Friday, October 16, 2020. Pat was a native of Hendersonville, NC, and a resident of Asheville/Arden/Fletcher. She graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1960 and retired from the Asheville City School system administrative offices. She was currently a member of Skyland United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Richard "Dick" Moery; son, Jim Player and wife, Bobbie of Fletcher; step son, James Moery and wife, Phyllis of Inman, SC; four grandchildren, Nathan Moery, Chase Moery, Bethany Burrell, and Michael Player; three great-grandchildren, Lawren Burrell, Aaron Burrell, and Maylene Player. Pat is also survived by her brother, J Robert Gibson and wife, Jean.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nell Gibson; three sisters, Caroline Gibson, Jean Spears, Martha Sullivan; and brother, William Gibson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's honor to Skyland United Methodist Church.

There will only be a walk-through visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on November 14th at Skyland United Methodist Church and face coverings are required. A private service for family will follow.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Skyland United Methodist Church
