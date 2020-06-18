Patricia Haywood Stewart Chakales



Patricia "Patty" Haywood Stewart Chakales passed peacefully at the John F. Keever Solace Center on June 8, 2020. Patty was born in Norfolk, Virginia on November 16, 1949 and was one of seven children to Haywood and Marjorie Stewart.



Patty was a resident and contributing member of the Asheville community since 1966. She earned a BSBA degree in Accounting from UNCA, was a Certified Risk Manager, as well as a Certified Insurance Counselor. She was the owner of several local businesses over the years, including Animal World, Snow Bird Farms, and Brank Insurance Agency. Patty enjoyed her time as a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.



Patty had a unique talent for finding four leaf clovers. She pioneered the way for female kayakers and could often be found in a boxing class. She was also a proud member of Womansong, an eloquent writer, and a talented painter. Patty freely shared her love, knowledge, and humor to others.



She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Peter Charles Chakales, son Charlie Chakales and wife Parker Chakales of Boone, NC and daughter Cat Chakales of Asheville, NC, as well as grandson Peter Charles "Cash" Chakales of Boone, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents Haywood and Marjorie and brother, John Lyon Stewart.



Memorials may be made to Womansong, PO Box 61, Asheville, NC 28802









