1/
Patricia Himes Moore
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Himes Moore

Asheville - Patricia Himes Moore, 88, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020.

A native of Asheville, Patricia was born on December 23, 1931 and was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in 1951. She and her husband, R.B. Moore, were active members of Abernethy United Methodist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, R.B. Moore on June 25, 2020, her father, Lucius G. Himes, mother, Leila H. Himes, and sister, Mildred H. Robertson.

Patricia is survived by her children, Derrell Moore and wife Michelle, of Atlanta; daughter, Kimberly Moore Medlin and husband David, of Fletcher, NC; grandsons, Cooper and Colton Moore; sister, Phyllis Reynolds; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A private family interment will be held at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved