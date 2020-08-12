Patricia Himes Moore
Asheville - Patricia Himes Moore, 88, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020.
A native of Asheville, Patricia was born on December 23, 1931 and was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in 1951. She and her husband, R.B. Moore, were active members of Abernethy United Methodist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, R.B. Moore on June 25, 2020, her father, Lucius G. Himes, mother, Leila H. Himes, and sister, Mildred H. Robertson.
Patricia is survived by her children, Derrell Moore and wife Michelle, of Atlanta; daughter, Kimberly Moore Medlin and husband David, of Fletcher, NC; grandsons, Cooper and Colton Moore; sister, Phyllis Reynolds; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A private family interment will be held at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.