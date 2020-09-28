Patricia Howell
Asheville - Patricia Fesperman Howell, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Patricia was born in Salisbury, N.C., the only daughter of Walter Rowe Fesperman and Margaret Dedmon Fesperman. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Walter Rowe Fesperman. She moved to Asheville at an early age, attended public schools and graduated from Lee Edwards High School where she met the love of her life, Hugh Byron Howell. They were together for 71 years, married for the last 64. Pat graduated from Queens College in Charlotte with a diploma in one hand and a marriage license in the other. She had two children, Margaret Lynne Howell of Knoxville, TN, and Walter Gash Howell of Greensboro. There are five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Pat was active in the Civic Club, president of the Vetust Club, on the Board of Directors for Caring for Children and the Symphony Guild and was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. She loved to travel and did so extensively. She loved spending time with her family above all else, especially at Thanksgiving. She will be sorely missed.
Memorials can be sent to First Presbyterian Asheville, 40 Church Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
.